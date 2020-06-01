Ghana: U.S.$185,200 CAF COVID-19 Grant for Ghana FA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is to receive a US$ 185,200 financial grant from the Confederation of African Football due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was after CAF Emergency Committee's approved the immediate distribution of financial aid to member associations to support the management of football at the domestic levels hugely affected by the disease.

A total of USD 10.8m will be transferred to the 54-member associations on the continent as part of a relief plan to ease the financial burden on the African football community during these unprecedented times.

Due to the fast-spread of COVID-19, African member associations have suspended all domestic competitions, which has brought about huge financial burdens on their shoulders.

CAF, thus, has decided to wave the eligibility requirements to access the annual grants, so all associations can benefit during this difficult period," said CAF President Ahmad Ahmad.

Also, CAF is assessing the opportunity of additional financial support its associations for the resumption and organisation of their domestic competitions.

Two weeks ago, CAF announced the distribution of USD 3.5 Million to the participants of the Inter-club competitions for the 2019/20 season. The two club competitions, Total CAF Champions League and Total CAF Confederation Cup, were suspended after the quarter-final matches due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities including the World Health Organization (WHO), FIFA, amongst others, on the impact of the virus on the continent, and will announce developments to the competitions at the appropriate time.