Ghana: NDC COVID-19 Technical Team Donates PPE to KBTH Cardio Centre

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Technical Team on COVID-19 yesterday donated quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Korle-Bu Cardiothoracic Centre to help them fight the pandemic.

This was the second time the Technical Team had donated PPE'S to the hospital since the outbreak of the virus.

It was to help complement the efforts of the government in the overall fight against the pandemic which had affected more than 7000 people in the country.

The items included; nose masks, gloves, medical boots, and protective clothing among others.

Presenting the items, the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said the team had donated PPE to hospitals in all the 16 regions of country.

He said it was their expectation that the donation would motivate the health workers to be more determined in the fight to contain the virus in the country.

On his part, the Director of the National Cardio Centre, Dr Lawrence Agyemang Serebour said the outbreak of the COVID-19, had led to a significant decrease in outpatient attendance which clearly indicated that people were afraid to visit the hospitals.

He said most patients only reported for medical care after their situation had gone from bad to worse adding that the situation was not the best for the patients.

Dr Serebour advised patients to make themselves available for health-care since there was nothing to fear after adequate measures had been put in place to ensure doctors as well as patients were safe at the hospitals.