Ghana: Easing COVID-19 Restrictions - Our Humble Suggestion

30 May 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
opinion

As of the time of writing this editorial, Ghana's coronavirus case count was 7,616, with more recoveries, according to data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The figure had jumped from 7,117 cases recorded on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The total recovery tally is 2,421 with 34 deaths. The Greater Accra Region currently is still leading with 5,331, with the Ashanti Region following closely with 1,160 and the Western Region with 395.

The figures above paint a grim picture of the country's COVID-19 status and continue to put everyone on edge as to when the deadly disease would be finally defeated.

In the midst of the apprehension, Ghanaians would eagerly be looking forward to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to broadcast to the nation tomorrow on the way forward in the fight against the global pandemic.

This broadcast, the ninth since the outbreak of the disease has become so important because of the varied expectations of various interest groups in the country.

Indeed, the groups are expecting that their interests would be addressed particularly with respect to restrictions that have been imposed by the government since the first case was recorded in the country in March, 2020.

Be it schools, religious bodies, teachers, health professionals, traditional leaders, politicians, transport owners or ordinary Ghanaian, all have made their positions clear on what they expect the President to say to the citizenry tomorrow.

The government in the past few weeks has also conducted an extensive consultation and must be clear as to the direction it wants the country to go in the fight against COVID-19.

In our own estimation, opinions are divided. There are those who want the restrictions eased completely with strict observation of social distancing protocols and wearing of face masks, while another group holds the view that, due to the growing rate of confirmed cases, it would be risky to ease the restrictions. This group, therefore, wants the restrictions extended.

Whatever views these may have, it still remains the prerogative of the President to make the call that best suits our fight against the pandemic.

On our part, we are writing this editorial to offer our suggestion knowing too well that the President is not obliged to take our suggesting into consideration because we are not health experts and do not have all the information that is available to the President.

But we do know that we cannot stay under the COVID-19 restrictions forever and that someday the restrictions would have to be eased to allow the return to normalcy.

What we do also know is that until the disease is completely defeated, there are some basic protocols that would be with us for a long time. For example, strict observance of good respiratory hygiene for protection against the virus would become part of everyday life from now into the future.

More importantly, compulsory wearing of mask in combination with frequent hand washing with soap under running water and the use of hand sanitiser are going to be enforced if we are going to defeat the disease.

To archive that goal while easing the restriction would mean to adopt a number of stringent and punitive measures that would force everyone to comply.

Having said that, it is our hope that, the government would ease some of the restrictions outright while others wait for the appropriate time when the country is fully in control of the fight against the virus.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.