Liberia: Stepfather Who Raped, Impregnated 15-Year-Old Daughter Captured

Monrovia — Johnson Chulutay, the stepfather of the 15-year-old girl he raped and impregnated has been captured.

Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean confirmed to FrontPageAfrica late Sunday that Mr. Chulutay was arrested in the Mount Barclay area.

Mr. Chulutay is yet to be interrogated but FPA has been informed that he was hiding out in the area when an officer of the Liberia National Police who knows him well, as a fellow church member, identified.

Last Wednesday, Mary Chulutay, the mother of the survivor was arrested and is currently helping police with the investigation.

The rape survivor, her child and relatives she lived with in Lofa brought to Monrovia to assist with the investigation.

In a graphic and shocking video now gone viral on social media, the 15-year--old explained how she once lived with her mother and the husband in Monrovia. But since her mother's husband family never liked the mother, her grandmother told the mother to go to Lofa and leave her husband, but the mother refused, until the unthinkable happened leading to her pregnancy.

The survivor lamented: "That day, when my ma was going to sell, she told me to lock the door. After I finished locking the door and went to sleep; my ma husband tied cloth on his face and put clothes in my mouth so, I could not shout, and he did bad thing to me. By that time, I was menstruating when he did it to me. When I told my ma, she said husband cannot do that kind of thing."

The little girl further narrated that after some time, her stomach started growing, her mother bought pregnancy test and tested her and found out she was pregnant. But by that time she explained, she was already three-months pregnant and nothing came out of it. "So, she sent me to my grandma in Lofa to be here."

When asked if her mother did anything about the situation, the young girl explained that at first, the mother wanted to take action against the husband, but people told her not to do it. "So, she sent him to his home. The same day I was coming to Lofa, is the same day my step pa was going to his home," she said.