Sierra Leone: Liberian Embassy in Sierra Leone Donates Hand Washing Tank, Sanitary Materials to Joint Security At Border

Monrovia — Liberia's Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Musu Jatu Ruhle, has on behalf of the Liberian Embassy donated an outdoor a 200-liter hand washing tank to security officers at the Liberia-Sierra Leone border.

Other items donated include hand sanitizers, spray peddler along with over 200 masks to be used by the security, Liberians and other foreign nationals going through the border.

Upon receiving the sanitary hand washing tank, Col. Saxon Tamgbo of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) who serves as the commander of the Liberia-Sierra Leone joint security apparatus at the Mano River border expressed his appreciation to Embassy for the gesture. He said it will help to save travelers as well as the security personnel against the COVID-19 scourge.

The donation, according to Ambassador Ruhle, is not the first of its kind by the Embassy. She said, the Embassy recently supplied several dozens of sanitary kits to a COVID-19 quarantine center within the Mano River Border and to the Liberian Integration Camp in Waterloo, on the outskirts of the capital, Freetown.