Sierra Leone: Liberian Embassy in Sierra Leone Donates Hand Washing Tank, Sanitary Materials to Joint Security At Border

31 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — Liberia's Ambassador to Sierra Leone, Musu Jatu Ruhle, has on behalf of the Liberian Embassy donated an outdoor a 200-liter hand washing tank to security officers at the Liberia-Sierra Leone border.

Other items donated include hand sanitizers, spray peddler along with over 200 masks to be used by the security, Liberians and other foreign nationals going through the border.

Upon receiving the sanitary hand washing tank, Col. Saxon Tamgbo of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) who serves as the commander of the Liberia-Sierra Leone joint security apparatus at the Mano River border expressed his appreciation to Embassy for the gesture. He said it will help to save travelers as well as the security personnel against the COVID-19 scourge.

The donation, according to Ambassador Ruhle, is not the first of its kind by the Embassy. She said, the Embassy recently supplied several dozens of sanitary kits to a COVID-19 quarantine center within the Mano River Border and to the Liberian Integration Camp in Waterloo, on the outskirts of the capital, Freetown.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.