Liberia: UNESCO to Use Weah's COVID-19 Song

Monrovia — President George Weah's COVID-19 awareness song 'Let's Stand Together to Fight Corona", will be a part of the second phase of UNESCO's #DontGoViral campaign.

The song which was composed by the President weeks after the discovery of coronavirus in Liberia, according to the office of the President, is aimed at informing and sensitizing communities across Africa about the dangers of the disease.

"The organizers say the music will be subtitled in French and Arabic, and is expected to be featured on various platforms during the campaign - including the BBC and France 24.

"The Liberian leader was also asked to be the public ambassador of the campaign in order to mobilize innovators and artists across Africa," President Weah's office confirmed.

The song's lyrics list several dos and don'ts -- including washing hands regularly -- to keep the virus at bay. Weah's office said he penned it himself.

Liberia has 280 declared cases so far and 27 COVID-19 deaths.

Weah hopes to appeal to music lovers across the West African nation of some 4.5 million people to ensure COVID-19 does not spread further.

It is not the first time Weah has used his singing skills. During the 2014 Ebola crisis, when he was a senator, he released an awareness song.