Liberia: UNESCO to Use Weah's COVID-19 Song

31 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — President George Weah's COVID-19 awareness song 'Let's Stand Together to Fight Corona", will be a part of the second phase of UNESCO's #DontGoViral campaign.

The song which was composed by the President weeks after the discovery of coronavirus in Liberia, according to the office of the President, is aimed at informing and sensitizing communities across Africa about the dangers of the disease.

"The organizers say the music will be subtitled in French and Arabic, and is expected to be featured on various platforms during the campaign - including the BBC and France 24.

"The Liberian leader was also asked to be the public ambassador of the campaign in order to mobilize innovators and artists across Africa," President Weah's office confirmed.

The song's lyrics list several dos and don'ts -- including washing hands regularly -- to keep the virus at bay. Weah's office said he penned it himself.

Liberia has 280 declared cases so far and 27 COVID-19 deaths.

Weah hopes to appeal to music lovers across the West African nation of some 4.5 million people to ensure COVID-19 does not spread further.

It is not the first time Weah has used his singing skills. During the 2014 Ebola crisis, when he was a senator, he released an awareness song.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.