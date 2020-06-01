Liberia: President Weah Donates 300 Bags of Rice, 700 Masks to LFA

31 May 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has donated 300 bags of rice and 700 face masks to the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

Making the presentation on Friday, May 29, Youth and Sports Minister Zeogar Wilson said it was the president's way of identifying with the male and female national teams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Receiving the items, LFA Vice President Wilmot Smith thanked the chief patron of sports, while promising that the items will be used for the intended purpose.

Smith also lauded the cordiality that exists between the LFA and sports ministry.

The LFA will begin the distribution of the items to players on Monday.

