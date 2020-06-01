Namibia: Minister Not Happy With Meagre Sport Budget

WINDHOEK - Minister of sport, youth and national service, Agnes Tjongarero lamented that her ministry always receives the crumbs of the cake when it comes to the national budget allocation.

Tjongarero told Nampa that for the ministry of sport, youth and national service (MSYNS) to operate efficiently, they will need more than N$3 billion, which is a far cry from the N$306 million the ministry was allocated from the N$72,8 billion 2020/21 national budget tabled by finance minister, Ipumbu Shiimi, on Wednesday.

The N$306 million is an N$18,6 million increase from the N$288,3 million apportioned to the ministry the preceding financial year.

Tjongarero said when the country had an abundance of funds, her ministry still got the crumbs, which is why she did not have high expectations.

"At the moment, Namibia cannot host international games, because we do not have stadiums that are of international standard and to build those stadiums, we need a lot of money," she said.

She added that despite receiving a small budgetary allocation, it does not mean sports is not taken seriously as there are more serious issues which the government is tackling at present.

"If you compare food and sports you will take food. That is why you find housing, health, education, defence and agriculture always getting the chunk of the budget," said Tjongarero.

This year, the ministry's planned activities include the construction of the Eenhana Sports Complex, construction of ministerial headquarters, the Swakopmund Multi-purpose Youth Resource Centre and the Frans Dimbare Integrated Rural Youth Development Centre in the Kavango East Region.

"What we need to do now is to reprioritise our sports. Look at countries like Kenya. They have a bigger population but they dont have as many sport codes as we do. That is why we need to look at that angle and see how well to use the money we have got," she said.

In an interview with the media after the announcement of the national budget, the leader of the Landless People's Movement (LPM), Bernadus Swartbooi expressed disappointment at the MSYNS budgetary allocation.

"You are talking of youth empowerment, but you are not empowering the youth. How does one expect to develop or empower the youth when you give them N$306 million, which should be shared amongst three directorates and all of it will be used up for salaries," said Swartbooi. - Nampa