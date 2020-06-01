Liberia: Former Deputy Foreign Minister's NGO Donates Over Ls$80k Anti-COVID-19 Items to 5 Health Centers in Brewerville

1 June 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Brewerville City — Five community-based health facilities in Brewerville City, outside Monrovia, were on Wednesday, May 27, the recipients of anti-Covid-19 materials valued over L$80,000.

The items, included, powdered soap, chlorox, washing hands buckets, medical gloves, face shields and nose masks, were presented to representatives of Mariama Z. Brown, Cedar, Kpallah, Blamasee and God's Glory clinics, all in Brewerville City.

Before he presented the items, Mr. Otis S. Bundor, Project Manager of Partnership for Sustainable Development in Liberia (PSDL), said upon learning from the Ministry of Health on March 16, 2020 that the country has had its first confirmed case of Covid-19, they were moved to start mobilizing resources to buttress government's effort and save the lives of Liberians and foreign residents.

PSDL, which is a local non-governmental organization, is aimed at promoting sustainable development through better health services, education, agriculture, climate change and environmental policy research and advocacy across the country. It was established by Mr. Dehpue Zuo, former Deputy Foreign Minister.

"Today, our institution will commence the distribution of COVID-19 preventive materials in Montserrado County beginning with five health facilities in Brewerville City - Mariama Z. Brown, Cedar, Kpallah, Blamasee and God's Glory clinics. PSDL believes that equipping health care professionals and facilities at the community levels is very crucial in the COVID-19 prevention. This is our initial contribution to one of most affected counties health teams, the Montserrado County Health Team's effort in COVID-19 prevention and care. The organization endeavors to undertake resources mobilization from donor institutions and well- meaning Liberians in and out of the country to buttress COVID-19 community health interventions," Bundor said.

He disclosed that the initial L$80,000 contribution came from some members of PSDL board, including former Foreign Minister Marjon V. Kamara, former Finance Minister Boima S. Kamara, Mr. Dehpue Zuo, former Deputy Foreign Minister and Executive Director of PSDL and project volunteer, Mr. Otis S. Bundor.

"PSDL will further distribute food items to vulnerable people and COVID-19 materials to other health facilities as it mobilizes resources. We are also asking other citizens to contribute to this endeavor with the consciousness that this is the time Liberia needs all hands on deck. We want to encourage all Liberians, wherever you are and what whatever you are involved with, to respect all health protocols - washing of hands regularly with soap and clean water, keep social and physical distance, etc."

Receiving the items on behalf of the five communities, Mr. Ballah D. David, Blamacee Community Chairman, thanked PSDL for the gesture. "This is the first donation that our communities are getting since the outbreak of this disease," he said.

The clinics were represented by Felicia Gilman, Certified Midwife, Blamacee Clinic; Dorothy W. Fallah, Officer in Charge, Cedar Medical Clinic; Evelyn P. Wisseh, Proprietress, Glory of Christ Community Clinic; Wislyne Sieh, Officer in Charge, Kpallah Community Clinic and Victoria S. Jusu, Pharmacist Technician, Mariama Z. Browne Clinic. In separate statements, they all praised PSDL for extending its humanitarian gesture to them. Bundor also presented three bags of 25-kg rice to 18 old folks from the communities, too.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.