Liberia: Former Deputy Foreign Minister's NGO Donates Over Ls$80k Anti-COVID-19 Items to 5 Health Centers in Brewerville

Brewerville City — Five community-based health facilities in Brewerville City, outside Monrovia, were on Wednesday, May 27, the recipients of anti-Covid-19 materials valued over L$80,000.

The items, included, powdered soap, chlorox, washing hands buckets, medical gloves, face shields and nose masks, were presented to representatives of Mariama Z. Brown, Cedar, Kpallah, Blamasee and God's Glory clinics, all in Brewerville City.

Before he presented the items, Mr. Otis S. Bundor, Project Manager of Partnership for Sustainable Development in Liberia (PSDL), said upon learning from the Ministry of Health on March 16, 2020 that the country has had its first confirmed case of Covid-19, they were moved to start mobilizing resources to buttress government's effort and save the lives of Liberians and foreign residents.

PSDL, which is a local non-governmental organization, is aimed at promoting sustainable development through better health services, education, agriculture, climate change and environmental policy research and advocacy across the country. It was established by Mr. Dehpue Zuo, former Deputy Foreign Minister.

"Today, our institution will commence the distribution of COVID-19 preventive materials in Montserrado County beginning with five health facilities in Brewerville City - Mariama Z. Brown, Cedar, Kpallah, Blamasee and God's Glory clinics. PSDL believes that equipping health care professionals and facilities at the community levels is very crucial in the COVID-19 prevention. This is our initial contribution to one of most affected counties health teams, the Montserrado County Health Team's effort in COVID-19 prevention and care. The organization endeavors to undertake resources mobilization from donor institutions and well- meaning Liberians in and out of the country to buttress COVID-19 community health interventions," Bundor said.

He disclosed that the initial L$80,000 contribution came from some members of PSDL board, including former Foreign Minister Marjon V. Kamara, former Finance Minister Boima S. Kamara, Mr. Dehpue Zuo, former Deputy Foreign Minister and Executive Director of PSDL and project volunteer, Mr. Otis S. Bundor.

"PSDL will further distribute food items to vulnerable people and COVID-19 materials to other health facilities as it mobilizes resources. We are also asking other citizens to contribute to this endeavor with the consciousness that this is the time Liberia needs all hands on deck. We want to encourage all Liberians, wherever you are and what whatever you are involved with, to respect all health protocols - washing of hands regularly with soap and clean water, keep social and physical distance, etc."

Receiving the items on behalf of the five communities, Mr. Ballah D. David, Blamacee Community Chairman, thanked PSDL for the gesture. "This is the first donation that our communities are getting since the outbreak of this disease," he said.

The clinics were represented by Felicia Gilman, Certified Midwife, Blamacee Clinic; Dorothy W. Fallah, Officer in Charge, Cedar Medical Clinic; Evelyn P. Wisseh, Proprietress, Glory of Christ Community Clinic; Wislyne Sieh, Officer in Charge, Kpallah Community Clinic and Victoria S. Jusu, Pharmacist Technician, Mariama Z. Browne Clinic. In separate statements, they all praised PSDL for extending its humanitarian gesture to them. Bundor also presented three bags of 25-kg rice to 18 old folks from the communities, too.