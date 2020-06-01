Zimbabwe: Freddy Mugadza's Body Repatriated

Sports Reporter

THE body of staunch Dynamos fan, Freddy "Pasuwa" Mugadza is expected to leave the United States this afternoon for burial in the country later this week.

Mugadza succumbed to pneumonia in Atlanta, United States, on April 10.

And, it had been expected he would be buried or cremated in that country because of the logistical challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, the Mugadza family have made every effort to ensure the football fanatic's body is repatriated back home.

The body is expected in the country on Thursday ahead of burial at Glen Forest Cemetery.

Family spokesperson, Godfrey Mugadza, said a church service was held on Saturday in the United States and the body is scheduled to leave Atlanta today.

"As a family we decided that we should take his body home," he said.

"There were so many logistical challenges which we were always going to meet given these aren't normal times.

"The novel coronavirus pandemic posed huge challenges but, as a family, we managed to pull through.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped us in processing everything that needed to be done.

"So, the body will leave Atlanta, United States on Monday (today).

"It is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday ahead of burial at Glen Forest Cemetery."

Mugadza was nicknamed Pasuwa after the former Warriors and Dynamos player, Callisto Pasuwa, whom he liked so much. He used to dress like the four-time Premiership title-winning coach at every Dynamos match he attended.

Pasuwa, who in April gave a moving tribute to Mugadza from his base in Malawi where he now coaches Nyasa Big Bullets, is likely to miss the burial ceremony.

The coach is in Malawi and would need a 21-day quarantine before he can be allowed to mingle with the locals, according to health guidelines in place to minimise the spread of COVID-19.

Mugadza fell in love with Pasuwa's playing style in the mid 1990s when he arrived at Dynamos.

And their friendship developed into a strong relationship that, at the time of his death, Mugadza was trying to convince the former Dynamos coach to join him in the States.