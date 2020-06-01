Zimbabwe: Duo in Court Over Unregistered Drugs

A Harare man was last Friday slapped with an effective 30-day prison term after he was caught selling unregistered medicines at Fife Avenue Shopping Centre.

Shylaw Madimbu (27) pleaded guilty to contravening the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act when he appeared before magistrate, Mrs Judith Taruvinga.

His colleague, Tirivanhu Sadzamari, was convicted of the same charge after he was caught selling sex enhancement drugs around the same area and was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with an option of $1 000 fine.

Madimbu was not given an option of a fine as it was ruled that he showed no remorse and wasted the court's time by lying.

Mrs Taruvinga asked for the source of the medicines and Madimbu claimed he got them for free from an unknown truck driver.

"There is a truck driver who gave me saying I could make money out of it," he said. "I do not know the driver, he just gave me."

Madimbu was found with medicines such as VIP, black diamond, seven hour, bang bang, cialias tadalafil, man force, man king, vegadol, vegro, black cobra, zengra, pentra, oto and silmelt tablets.

He was also found with honeymoon powder and kamagra oral gel.

According to the State, the drugs were not registered with Medicines and Allied Substances Control Authority of Zimbabwe.

Sadzamari, the court heard, was hiding his unregistered tablets in a cell phone box and was found with a sachet of 10 days anaconda powder, congo dust, man force, black cobra, pentra and blue diamond tablets.