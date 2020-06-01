Zimbabwe: 23 Quarantine Escapees Arrested

Herald Correspondent

Twenty-three people who had escaped from quarantine centres across the country have been arrested by police, at a time when Government is strengthening security at such places.

Police had asked the public to help them apprehend the escapees.

"The police have arrested 23 of the 148 people who escaped from various quarantine centres across the country," said the police in a statement posted on its twitter handle.

"We are urging the public to report all suspected escapees who might have joined communities without following or completing the Covid-19 screening process designed for returnees by the Government." Other citizens with information can pass it to the Covid-19 information centre on telephone number 2023 or the police national complaints desk on 0242703631.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told The Herald yesterday that security at quarantine centres was being improved.

He said police was conducting Covid-19 awareness campaigns so that returnees may be aware of the importance of going through screening processes.

"The police has beefed up security at all quarantine centres and the Government through relevant ministries is repairing porous perimeter fences, pre-cast walls and lighting systems to improve security at the institutions," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"We are also conducting awareness campaigns so that the returnees appreciate the importance for them to go through the screening process put in place by Government for the health and safety of everyone."

Meanwhile, the number of people arrested for disregarding Covid-19 regulations continues to rise.

Asst Comm Nyathi said to date, 48 247 people have been arrested countrywide since the inception of the lockdown measures.

Most of them were fined between $200 and $500 for the offence.