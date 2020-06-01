Liberia: Health Authorities Tour Bong and Nimba Counties

1 June 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Minister of Health of the Republic of Liberia and chair of the Incident Management System (IMS) Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah and the Director General of the National Public Health Institute, Dr. Mosoka Fallah, along with some directors, began a tour of Bong and Nimba Counties on May 28, 2020.

Speaking during the IMS meeting at the Phebe Hospital in Bong County on Thursday, May 28, 2020, Minister Jallah indicated that the visit to Bong was intended to assess the level of preparedness of the Bong County Health System. Bong County is one of the few counties that have no COVID-19 case. According to a release from the NPHIL, Dr. Jallah admonished the county health team to be more vigilant and ensure that all of the preventive measures are adhered. In terms of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other operational issues, the health minister assured the county health team of the Government of Liberia support.

During the meeting, the Director General of NPHIL Dr. Mosoka Fallah pointed out that the trip was also intended to assess the capacity of the county in terms of an isolation facility, precautionary observation center and laboratory. He called on the county health team to be proactive because according to him "the virus is not waiting for you to get prepare before it comes".

In his briefing to the team, the County Health Officer of Bong Dr. Adulphus Yeaild disclosed that the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has been activated as well as the Incident Management System (IMS). He further disclosed that six pillars under the IMS have also been activated. They include community engagement, psychosocial, dead body management, Infectious Prevention Control, border entry and risk communication. He thanked the team for the visit and assured that the Bong County Health is up to the task.

While in Nimba County, the team toured the E and J Hospital, a private facility in Ganta City as well as the Ganta land crossing border point. At the border, the Immigration Commander briefed the team and appealed for training and logistical support.

