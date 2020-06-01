Somalia: Ex Nisa Chief Kin Shot Dead By Govt Forces in Mogadishu

Mystery surrounds the killing of former NISA Chief Abdirahman Tuuryare's brother at a security checkpoint in Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abukar Tuuryare a university student was shot dead at Sinai intersection in Monday after security forces opened fire at him, an eyewitness told Radio Dalsan

Mohamed lived with his elder brother the former spy chief Tuuryare at his Mogadishu home. Tuuryaye was a candidate in this years Galmudug regional presidential elections.

Tuuryare the Chief was the tight hand of former head of state Hassan Sheikh Mohamud now a leader in the opposition alliance FNP.

Mohamed was to graduate this year . The government has yet to issue a statement on the shooting.