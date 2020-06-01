Somalia: Ex Nisa Chief Kin Shot Dead By Govt Forces in Mogadishu

1 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Mystery surrounds the killing of former NISA Chief Abdirahman Tuuryare's brother at a security checkpoint in Mogadishu.

Mohamed Abukar Tuuryare a university student was shot dead at Sinai intersection in Monday after security forces opened fire at him, an eyewitness told Radio Dalsan

Mohamed lived with his elder brother the former spy chief Tuuryare at his Mogadishu home. Tuuryaye was a candidate in this years Galmudug regional presidential elections.

Tuuryare the Chief was the tight hand of former head of state Hassan Sheikh Mohamud now a leader in the opposition alliance FNP.

Mohamed was to graduate this year . The government has yet to issue a statement on the shooting.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Massive New Broadband Cable to Connect 16 African Nations

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.