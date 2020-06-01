Somalia: Amisom to Stay Longer After UN Resolution

The UN Security Council adopted resolutions to renew the mandates of peacekeeping or political missions in Somalia and Sudan's Darfur and to extend sanctions against South Sudan.

Resolution 2520 authorises African Union member states to maintain, till February 28, 2021, the current level of 19,626 uniformed personnel, including a minimum of 1,040 police personnel, for the African Union Mission in Somalia, to support security preparations for elections due at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, and to conduct tasks in line with an updated Somali-led transition plan and the handover of security to Somali security forces.

SOUTH SUDAN

Resolution 2521 renews for a year, till May 31, 2021, an arms embargo on South Sudan, and a travel ban and asset freeze against individuals.

The Security Council will carry out a midterm review of the measures no later than December 15, 2020, and expressed its readiness to consider adjusting the measures to respond to the situation