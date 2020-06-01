Ghana: Cop Grabbed in Connection With Alleged Robbery of Gold Dealer

1 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — The police have arrested Inspector Godwin Mensah, in connection with an alleged robbery of a gold dealer, at the weekend, at Obuasi in Ashanti Region.

Insp Mensah stationed at Agona Swedru, in the Central Region, and member of the Operation Vanguard team in Obuasi, was arrested, but accomplices, a police lance corporal and driver of the taxi used in the operation, escaped.

A police source confirmed to the Ghanaian Times, here, that an AK 47 assault rifle and 28 rounds of ammunition, and GH₵5,800.00, belonging to the victim, were retrieved from the suspect.

According to the source, the two policemen were dressed in police uniforms and armed with AK 47 assault rifles each.

The source said the suspects went to the victim at Memerewa Number One, near Obuasi, arrested and accused victim of trading in gold without licence, and assaulted him while in handcuff.

Insp Mensah and his colleague searched the victim's living room, took GH₵10, 000.00 contained in a brown envelope and a black polyethylene bag and gold dust.

According to the source the suspects escorted the victim into a waiting yellow and white Daewoo Matrix taxi cab with registration number AC 9310-18, and sped off towards the direction of Obuasi.

It said, the Obuasi Mile 9 Police patrol team, upon a distress call received from the victim's wife, intercepted the said taxi cab.

The driver in charge of the taxi cab and the Lance Corporal managed to escape, but luck eluded Inspector Mensah, and he was arrested in possession of a rifle bearing number KP- 2389922.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.