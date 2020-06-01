Ghana: Cop Grabbed in Connection With Alleged Robbery of Gold Dealer

Kumasi — The police have arrested Inspector Godwin Mensah, in connection with an alleged robbery of a gold dealer, at the weekend, at Obuasi in Ashanti Region.

Insp Mensah stationed at Agona Swedru, in the Central Region, and member of the Operation Vanguard team in Obuasi, was arrested, but accomplices, a police lance corporal and driver of the taxi used in the operation, escaped.

A police source confirmed to the Ghanaian Times, here, that an AK 47 assault rifle and 28 rounds of ammunition, and GH₵5,800.00, belonging to the victim, were retrieved from the suspect.

According to the source, the two policemen were dressed in police uniforms and armed with AK 47 assault rifles each.

The source said the suspects went to the victim at Memerewa Number One, near Obuasi, arrested and accused victim of trading in gold without licence, and assaulted him while in handcuff.

Insp Mensah and his colleague searched the victim's living room, took GH₵10, 000.00 contained in a brown envelope and a black polyethylene bag and gold dust.

According to the source the suspects escorted the victim into a waiting yellow and white Daewoo Matrix taxi cab with registration number AC 9310-18, and sped off towards the direction of Obuasi.

It said, the Obuasi Mile 9 Police patrol team, upon a distress call received from the victim's wife, intercepted the said taxi cab.

The driver in charge of the taxi cab and the Lance Corporal managed to escape, but luck eluded Inspector Mensah, and he was arrested in possession of a rifle bearing number KP- 2389922.