Ghana: 'Kotoko Circles Can Still Get a Rep On the New Board'

A member of the National Circles Council (NCC) Communication team of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Joseph Nkoo, is highly optimistic the club's Circles Council stands a chance of getting a representative on the newly-formed board from Manhyia.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, last Thursday named business magnate Dr Kwame Kyei, as head of a nine-member board of directors for Asante Kotoko with a task to rebuild the brand as an outstanding team and as a viable business.

According to Mr Nkoo, the new board is yet to have a meeting to confirm whether Mr George Amoako is going to be the Chief Executive Officer of the club or there would be changes.

"If that is confirmed, the CEO automatically becomes Kotoko's latest Board Member as it exists in many organisational set-ups.

"This will increase the number of our Board Members to 10 to make it an even number. I believe in the wisdom of Manhyia that the Circles Council - which is the supporters' front and an integral part of the team, would be added to motivate the supporters' leadership," he told the Times Sports yesterday.

Mr Nkoo said, as was stated in the letter from Manhyia, they are waiting for the final report from Professor Lydia Nkansah's committee before any additions could be made.

He said, however, "the Circles' Council have no say if Manhyia decides to maintain the current nine members on the board."

"It's only our wish and we pray that we get a representative on the board," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Mr Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, a newly-appointed board member of the club who doubles as the CEO of Exim Bank, says the board is ready for the pressure at the club.

"The newly appointed board of Kumasi Asante Kotoko was all aware of the pressure at the club before accepting the appointment. We are ready to serve on the board irrespective of whatever pressure that arise," he told FOX 97.9FM.

"We know how vibrant the supporters of the club are. They are very strong and vocal. We may be lambasted by the supporters for an unsuccessful work. We are ready for the pressure at the club. It is all about how we set up good policies for the club."

He stated further that: "You can never turn down a decision from Manhyia (Otumfuo Osei Tutu II). The fact that we accepted the appointment indicates our readiness irrespective of our busy schedules. There would be no problem with time for the work. We are ready for the task ahead."

According to him, he has good eyes for quality players and will help the technical team with that.

"I have followed football for a very long time. I used to play with the likes of Opoku Afriyie (the late) and Papa Arkoh. I was a potent striker who used to score a lot of goals during my playing days just as Opoku Afriyie (the late) did. It was my parents who denied me from playing football because of education."

"Things will depend on the kind of players we will recruit. If we have to import players we will do so."