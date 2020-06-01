Somalia Confirms 60 New COVID-19 Cases As Tally Hits 1,976

The Somali health ministry on Sunday confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 1,976.

Health Minister Fawziya Abikar said 21 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of people who have been discharged from hospitals to 348.

The minister said five patients died of the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities since the pandemic was reported in the country to 78.

Somalia has instituted measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.