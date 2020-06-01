Kenya: Mwachiro Spells Out His Vision for Kenyan Football

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant Herbert Mwachiro has said his first task if elected head of the federation will be to work with government and the private sector to transform Kenya into a continental powerhouse.

In an inclusive interview with Nation Sport on Sunday, the 50-year-old who is gunning to unseat his former boss, FKF president Nick Mwendwa, asserts that he has a plan to ensure Kenyan teams consistently qualify and compete in international competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations, not just once in 15 years as happened last year.

"We will likely retain both (Harambee Stars coach) Francis Kimanzi and Starlets coach David Ouma. They have done a good job. Our plan is to ensure that Kenya consistently plays at the Africa Cup of Nations as was the case in 1988, 1990 and 1992.

But how?

"It is not a question of (whether we have) talent. At last year's Nations Cup (in Egypt), our players suffered stage freight probably because they were playing with Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane. That ended up affecting the team's performance. We plan to source for more funds to adequately prepare the team, have them play more friendly matches, and ensure players are motivated the most," Mwachiro said.

Mwachiro, a former radio journalist at Nation FM, says he has plans to extend the Kenya Premier League (KPL) Limited's term of office.

The former TV pundit with pan-African sports broadcasters SuperSport and Kwese Sport, says he will work with KPL CEO Jack Oguda to find a broadcast partner for the Kenyan Premier League and Women Premier League.

This, he says, should be realised in his first year in office.

"We are a sporting country. Kenya has the best potential in terms of football talents in this region. Without a broadcast partner to expose these talents, they will waste away," says Mwachiro.

KPL's five-year mandate to manage the country's top-flight competition expires in September and Mwendwa has announced he will not renew it.

The league has not had a broadcast partner since SuperSport withdrew three years ago in the wake of a public fallout between Mwendwa and Oguda over the number of clubs in the league.

"The established football leagues in the world, including South Africa's, Germany and England are run by a company. I wish to see that continue here."

Mwachiro says there have been more challenges than successes in Mwendwa's first four-year term in office. "I disagreed with Mwendwa on principle and left. Nothing personal.

He (Mwendwa) has since fallen out with KPL and the government," he said.