Kenya: Uproar as Leaders Flout COVID-19 Rules

Kenyans are concerned by how national and county leaders are brazenly flouting the Health ministry's Covid-19 protocols.

In counties, it has also emerged that political competitors are hiring goons to confuse forums, which they use to discredit opponents by using photos of senior leaders, among them Cotu secretary-general Francis Atwoli, Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, breaching Covid-19 protocols.

In the first incident, Mr Atwoli is seen with a group of politicians dancing and merry-making after hosting them at his Kajiado home last Friday.

The meeting was attended by senior politicians and civil servants from western Kenya led by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, and the region's legislators, where they were seen breaching the social distancing directive.

On Tuesday, Governor Kinyanjui was spotted in the company of senior county officials not maintaining social distance, when receiving donations from Friends Women Contractors.

YOUTH INCITED

The donations included a sanitisation booth, masks and sanitisers. On Wednesday, the governor was also spotted laying a wreath at the funeral of a deceased Mediamax journalist.

On Friday, Governor Kimemia was unable to contain an excited crowd at Engineer Market in Kinangop Constituency, when he visited to deliver road construction equipment, donate food and Covid-19 prevention gear.

Shortly before his arrival, there are claims that a rival politician was spotted mobilising and distributing alcohol to some youth, who were incited not to allow the governor to address the residents.

The county boss says the main intention was to donate the sanitisers and masks and also educate the masses on Covid-19 prevention.

CAMPAIGN TOOL

He also alleged sabotage by political opponents, adding that the situation would have been worse if he had waited to personally distribute the items.

"I was informed of the mischief and directed my staff to distribute the food and masks before my arrival. The event was held at an open space next to a junction, and the people appearing in social media were photographed as the crowd was asked to move to allow the vehicles to pass," said the governor.

Nyandarua Inter-religious Association says that it is concerned by the blatant breach of Covid-19 protocols by politicians who are using the disease as a campaign tool.

"The Covid-19 donations should be delivered to the committee for distribution. Politicians are setting a very bad example. We feel the government should open the places of worship, which have lesser crowds than forums organised by the politicians, which are also hard to control compared to worshippers," chairmanJosam Kariuki said.

On May 12, Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama was the subject of debate in social media when he failed to maintain the social distancing when distributing masks made by vocational training centres.