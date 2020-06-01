Kenya: Drama as Nyeri MCA's Wife is Buried

The funeral ceremony of Konyu MCA Eric Wamumbi's wife was interrupted after security officials attempted to deny him a chance to eulogise his wife.

The tension-packed ceremony saw an angry Mr Wamumbi lose his cool saying not even President Uhuru Kenyatta could not stop him from paying tribute to his wife Catherine Nyambura Mwangi.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Emotions ran high when Mr Wamumbi was invited by the presiding pastor to read his tribute.

The security team deployed to enforce the social distancing protocol intervened saying the 45 minutes allocated for the ceremony had elapsed and ordered that the body be taken to the burial site.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua then rose from his seat, grabbed the microphone and accused the government of high handedness as he demanding that the MCA be allowed to pay tribute to his wife.

More drama ensued after the MCA had spoken when AIPCA Bishop James Kariuki Mbarachu, who was presiding over the ceremony, asked mourners to respect the government directive.

Earlier, there was tension when Mr Gachagua defied a directive by the Konyu Assistant County Commissioner Henry Owino who had warned politicians not to engage in politics. The MP went ahead and launched a scathing attack against the government.

INTIMIDATING MOURNERS

He claimed the government was intimidating mourners by deploying police officers at the ceremony for political reasons.

However Mr Owino said the measures taken by the government were only meant to prevent citizens from the Covid-19.

"I would like to plead with politicians not to politicize this matter, we are not trying to intimidate anybody we are trying to protect you from this disease.

About 100 police officers led by Mathira East Sub-County Police Commander James Barasa were deployed to seal all entries points to Mr Wamumbi's home at Ndimaini village in Mathira East Sub-County.

The police turned away hundreds of mourners who had started trooping to the village as early as 8 am. The police said they were under strict instructions that only close members of the family would be allowed at the ceremony.

The police also supervised the dismantling of tents that had earlier been erected at Ndimaini Primary School where the ceremony was initially supposed to be held.

None of the more than 20 MCA's who had attended the ceremony was allowed to address the mourners

Catherine Nyambura Mwangi' body was found floating in a dam early this week.