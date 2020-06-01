Kenya: Ford-K Removes Party Leader Wetang'ula

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula has been removed as the Ford Kenya party leader.

A special NEC meeting of the party voted to replace Mr Wetang'ula with Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi.

During a press conference on Sunday, Ford Kenya Secretary-General Esseli simiyu said Mr Wetang'ula was removed on account of gross violation of the Constitution, the law and moral impropriety.

Also removed during the meeting was the party's organising secretary Chris Mandu Mandu.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said the greatest charge against Mr Wetang'ula was his failure to foster unity in the party.

"This is not a light decision. It is heavy one," Mr Wangamati said.

"A lot of realignment is going on at the national level. As ford K we want to be part of the conversation. We took this decision because we want to be part of the next government," he added.

UNANIMOUS DECISION

The party's NEC unanimously endorsed Mr Wetangula's removal during a meeting held on Sunday morning at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi.

The senator is accused of failing to be a symbol of national unity, failing to champion the party's campaign to unite the country, win election and form government as detailed in its constitution.

He was also accused of having interfered in the party's 2017 nomination process that cost Ford Kenya parliamentary seats and failing to reconcile warring parties to eliminate friction.

INTERIM

Ms Josephine Maungu was picked as the organising secretary, and together with Mr Wamunyinyi, both will hold the seats on interim basis pending ratification by the National Delegates Congress.

Mr Wamunyinyi thanked the NEC members for the honour bestowed on him and promised to work hard to unite the party, strengthen its branches and work with other leaders to make it a formidable vehicle for the 2022 elections.

"As the second oldest political party in Kenya, we have a history of fighting for democracy. Our influence has waned with time but we want to return it where it belongs," he said.