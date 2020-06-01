Kenyatta Calls Jubilee National Assembly PG Meeting

1 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng'

More heads are expected to roll in the ruling party after President Uhuru Kenyatta convened a Jubilee National Assembly Parliamentary Group Meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at State House, Nairobi starting 9 am.

A short text message from the President who is also the Jubilee party leader and seen by the Nation, invites the legislators to tomorrow's meeting.

DP ALLIES OUSTED

"Mheshimiwa, I wish to invite you for a Jubilee Coalition, National Assembly Parliamentary Group Meeting, at Statehouse Nairobi tomorrow, Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at 9am."

"Please be punctual, Uhuru Kenyatta, Party Leader," the text reads.

This comes barely a month after the President began a purge in the Jubilee House leadership.

Last Month, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Majority Chief Whip Susan Kihika and Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki, all allies of Deputy President William Ruto were ousted from their positions.

Mr Murkomen was replaced by Samuel Poghisio while Murangá Senator Irungu Kangáta replaced Ms Kihika. Mr Kindiki's is yet to be replaced.

Barely a few days after Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said the axe would be moving to the National Assembly, the President has gone ahead to convene a PG.

KEY POSTS

Keen on stamping his authority in Parliament as he nears the end of his term, President Kenyatta is now targeting Deputy President William Ruto allies occupying key posts in the National Assembly that may be a stumbling block in implementing his agenda.

Those targeted are leaders who have publicly defied the Head of State and even criticised his leadership.

They include chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee Kimani Ichung'wah, Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire.

It is still not clear whether Majority Leader Aden Duale, a close ally of Dr Ruto, is also facing the axe. Mr Tuju says that will depend on the decision by the party leadership.

Possible names that have been floated to replace the defiant allies of Dr Ruto are Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe, who is likely to replace Mr Washiali, with Murang'a MP Sabina Chege taking over from Ms Mbarire as Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya lands Mr Ichung'wah's seat.

Mr Ichung'wah's ouster from the powerful committee will be simple as only a majority of the committee members are needed to remove him, and with a combination of ODM lawmakers, Mr Kimunya will enjoy a soft landing.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

