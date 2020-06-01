Kenya: Lamu Flood Victims Receive Relief Food

The national government in coordination with the office of the Lamu Woman Representative Ruweida Obbo has disbursed relief food and sanitary towels to residents of villages which have been affected by floods in the county.

Hundreds of residents have been displaced by raging floods in Chalaluma, Moa, Dide Waride, Matabore and Kitumbini villages in Witu Division in Lamu West.

River Tana and the Nyongoro tributary recently broke their banks, causing the floods.

AFFECTED VILLAGES

Other areas affected by the floods are Mkunumbi, Hongwe, Marafa, Jericho, Jipendeni, Salama, Lumshi, Zebra, Juhudi, Sinambio, Mavuno and Amkeni among others.

At least 600 families have so far been displaced after their homes were submerged by the floods currently ravaging most parts of Witu.

Speaking to the Nation on Sunday, Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia said the government, well-wishers and leaders from the county are assisting the affected families with maize, rice, beans and cooking oil.

FOOD AID

This is after the victims, most of whom have been forced to put up with friends and relatives after their houses were submerged, appealed for food aid and other humanitarian assistance to sustain themselves during the crisis caused by the raging floods.

Mr Macharia assured those affected by floods in Lamu that the national government will continue to provide them with assistance until the situation normalises.

"We've managed to reach out to the flood victims, particularly those in Chalaluma and other areas of Witu. We've supplied them with relief food, including maize flour, rice and beans. I want to assure the flood victims in Lamu County that the government has made enough plans to mitigate the effects of floods. We will ensure they receive enough humanitarian aid until the floods end," said Mr Macharia.

MOVE TO SAFE AREAS

He called on residents living in areas affected by the floods to move to other safer places to avoid any disasters.

Addressing the residents during the distribution of the relief food and sanitary towels, Ms Obbo pledged to join hands with the national government to ensure all the affected villagers are assisted.

During the visit, Mrs Obbo donated 25 bundles of maize and wheat flour and cartons of sanitary towels to every village affected by the floods.

BOAT

She also donated a speed boat to assist in ferrying the relief supplies to the victims since their areas are flooded and cannot be accessed by road.

She said her office is also working with the Kenya Red Cross Society to ensure all affected villages are reached and victims assisted.

"We're here today to assist all those affected by the floods. Apart from the maize and wheat flour as well as the sanitary towels, we've also donated a boat. I am aware that villages here can't be accessed by road since the floods begun. The boat will enable those distributing relief foods to easily reach your villages to offer such assistance," said Mrs Obbo.

Contacted, Lamu County Kenya Red Cross Society Coordinator Kauthar Alwy said her office is planning to distribute shelter materials to the flood victims beginning this week.

"The number of flood victims in Lamu is increasing day by day. We will be moving in to distribute shelter materials to the displaced families beginning tomorrow (Monday)," said Mrs Alwy.