Kenya: Crocodile Kills Boy in Tharaka South

A family in Majara village in Tharaka South Sub County is mourning after their son was attacked and killed by a crocodile in Tana River.

Mr George Mutaba said his son Munyambu Mutiria was drinking water from the river on Saturday when he was attacked by crocodile that pulled him into the river.

Another boy who was with the victim during the incident said he tried to rescue his friend from the crocodile in vain.

Maragwa Location Chief William Kwenga said residents have been searching for the boy's body.

He said Kenya Wildlife Service officers from Meru National Park visited the scene and warned locals against allowing children to visit the crocodile and hippopotamus-infested river.

He said the officer also advised the boy's family to report the matter to police and fill in compensation form.

A resident Njagi Mono said five children have been killed and hundreds of livestock have been attacked by crocodiles in the village in the last few years.

He asked government to provide piped water to the villagers and also construct livestock watering facilities in the villages to curb the attacks.