Kenya: Mudavadi Blames Atwoli for Wetang'ula 'Ouster'

Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has waded into Ford-Kenya Party leadership wrangles.

The ANC leaders has condemned the Francis Wamunyinyi and Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati-led faction which dismissed Senator Moses Wetangula as the party leader.

INTIMIDATION

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Mudavadi claimed that the Ford-Kenya coup was a well-orchestrated move which had been planned for days to intimidate him and Mr Wetang'ula.

He claimed that the ouster was supported by Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli. He claimed that the Cotu boss was out to finish them politically.

"My attention has been drawn to the tragic mischief taking place in Ford Kenya Party. A caucus of sponsored quislings within the party has held a Kangaroo National Executive Council meeting, at which they have presumed to carry out a palace coup d'état in the party to remove Senator Wetang'ula as the party leader," reads the statement.

"I am aware of that this mischief has been in the making for some time now. It is calculated to invade and destabilise all independent minded political parties. The mischief has be escalated at a number of meetings led by the leader of a National Super Alliance (Nasa) member party, whose objective is to destroy and dominate everyone politically. In this, they have been aided by COTU boss," added the statement.

He warned Kenyans against failing into trap of politicians whom he alleged were after killing democracy through political intimidation and bribery.

"We, as ANC, urge Kenyans to refuse to succumb to political intimidation bribery. They want to kill all platforms of democracy and good governance in the country. This must be most strongly condemned and resisted by all citizens and leaders of goodwill," he said.

ANC has been opposed to the idea of opposition parties working with the ruling Jubilee Party with the latest move where Nasa dewhipped errant members.

Mr Mudavadi has been in talks with Senator Wetang'ula to merge the two political parties ahead of the 2022 succession politics.

This could be hit hard by the Luyha unity agenda which Mr Atwoli is spreading. More than 40 leaders from Western met on Friday.