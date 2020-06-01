Mozambique: Another Ten COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — Mozambique's National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, announced on Sunday that a further ten people have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease Covid-19.

Speaking in Maputo, at the Health Ministry's daily conference on the Covid-19 situation, Marlene said that, since the start of the pandemic, 10,878 people have been tested for the disease, 617 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of these samples, 243 came from Maputo City, 187 from Cabo Delgado, 60 from Maputo province, 47 from Sofala, 42 from Tete, 15 from Inhambane, 12 from Manica, nine from Nampula and two from Zambezia.

607 of these tests were negative, and ten tested positive for Covid-19. All are of Mozambican nationality. Marlene said that nine were asymptomatic, while one had mild to moderate symptoms of the disease. The total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique has now risen to 254.

Nine of the new cases are from Cabo Delgado. They are all men, aged between 25 and 39, and are all contacts of people previously diagnosed with Covid-19. The tenth case is a woman over the age of 60 in Nampula province. She was detected through "active surveillance" - which means testing people displaying respiratory problems.

All the ten new cases have been placed in home isolation, in line with Health Ministry guidelines, and their contacts are now being traced.

Marlene said that, in the previous 24 hours, one more Covid-19 patient made a complete recovery. He is a Mozambican man, aged over 55, from Cabo Delgado. He brings the number of recoveries to 91.

Two patients remain in hospital, one in Cabo Delgado and one in Inhambane, but Marlene insisted that both "remain stable".

The breakdown of the confirmed Covid-19 cases by province is as follows: Cabo Delgado, 145; Maputo City, 47; Maputo province, 22; Nampula, 14; Sofala, 12; Tete, four; Inhambane, three; Gaza, three; Zambezia, two; Niassa, one; and Manica, one.

As of Sunday, the basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique were: 254 confirmed cases, of whom 91 have made a full recovery, and 160 are considered active cases. Three Covid-19 patients have died, two from the disease itself, and the third from other, unrelated pathologies.

Citing the Foreign Ministry, Marlene said a further three Mozambicans living in the diaspora have been infected - two in South Africa, and one in Russia. This brings to 19 the number of Mozambicans abroad who have caught the disease. 11 of them have made a full recovery, and one, in Germany, has died.

The Foreign Ministry added that efforts are under way to bring back to Mozambique a large number of Mozambicans stranded abroad who wish to return home. 215 Mozambicans have expressed a desire to return. They are currently in Brazil (52), Saudi Arabia (47), India (41), United States (30), Pakistan (22), United Arab Emirates (11), Italy (five), Egypt (three), Turkey (two), Sri Lanka (one), Malaysia (one) and Colombia (one).

Marlene said Mozambique has also faced a wave of deportations of Mozambican citizens from South Africa. On Friday, 61 people (52 men and nine women) were deported at the Ressano Garcia border post.

A health team went to the border to screen all the arrivals for symptoms of Covid-19. The arrivals were each given a kit of a sleeping mat, two blankets, a mosquito net, soap and some food aid.