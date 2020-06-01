Angola: Unicef Urges Redoubled Attention to Children

Luanda — The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Monday called on the Angolan government to continue to take action to prevent the covid-19 pandemic from becoming a crisis for the children's rights.

In a message on World Children's Day, sent to ANGOP, UNICEF highlights the need to ensure that children and families have access to water and sanitation and hygienic conditions, access to basic services such as routine vaccination, prenatal consultations and nutrition services.

The institution also requests Angolan government to provide ongoing support to families through social protection programmes to protect children from violence, exploitation and abuse.

The organization reiterates the shared responsibility of families, civil society, political leaders, private partners, international organizations and donors to ensure the necessary support for child welfare.

In the meantime, the UNICEF recognizes that since the ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (1990), despite numerous economic, political and social challenges, Angola has taken significant steps to ensure the integral development of the children.

"Through a national agenda guided by 11 commitments to children, political leaders, international partners, private and social partners share responsibilities to make children a top priority, reads the message.