Seychelles: Beach Bars, Gyms Re-Open in Seychelles, Returning a Semblance of Normal

Fitness enthusiasts in Seychelles are happy that gymnasiums and fitness facilities along with eight other services and activities reopened on Monday as further COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Since March 18 all sports activities had been cancelled and facilities closed in the island nation as part of the safety precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the island nation.

A prohibition of movement was imposed on April 9 and restrictions were lifted in phases starting May 4. In the fourth phase which starts on June 1, the international airport reopens for commercial flights while gyms, cinemas, bars and casino can welcome the public.

Most gym-goers whom SNA spoke to said that they have been waiting for those facilities to reopen so that they can get back to the routine they established.

"I feel quite happy about it. It's been a while and I'm looking forward to getting back to my gym routine," said Vanessa Lucas.

With the restriction on movement in place and have had to work from home, Lucas found it challenging to maintain a fitness routine, which was otherwise easy when gyms were operational. She would go on runs at least three times per week and do other cardio exercises to keep up her endurance.

One of the facilities that many people were waiting for it to reopen is the is the fitness trail in the central Rchoe Caiman district. In an interview with SNA recently, the chief executive of the National Sports Council said they received calls on a daily basis on when the facility will open.

Public businesses and services have a set of guidelines they need to abide by in order to reopen on June 1.

"The Department of Health has instructed that we maintain a two-metre distance between clients, with no more than six persons seated at the bar. Once a person leaves, we need to sanitise the area that they were occupying," said Eddie Laporte, the co-owner of Beach Shak, located at the Beau Vallon beach.

Laporte added that had there been masks, gloves and thermometers readily available, the establishment would have gone the extra mile to use these protective gears and equipment, before and while serving customers.

Aside from the businesses and services, beach activities will also resume but must involve family members of the same household. Beach parties are however still prohibited and the erection of tents or sheds are not allowed on beaches or areas surrounding areas.

Other activities that are allowed to start under set conditions are indoor seated public show or gatherings, conferences and meetings held per guidelines, and sports competition that will take place without spectators. Marine leisure crafts activities can also kick-off.