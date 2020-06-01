Angola: José Luís Prata to Lead Asa Club Until 2024

1 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — José Luís Prata, former vice-president for the National football Teams was confirmed as the only candidate running for the presidency of the Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) football club for the Olympic cycle 2020/2024.

The fact was revealed Saturday after the opening of list at the club headquarters in Luanda whose election is scheduled for 20 June.

Therefore, on 13 June, Adriano Diogo Domingos who is the outgoing president is to deliver the folders to his successor.

The electoral commission is chaired by the journalist Cândido Fortunato from the National Radio of Angola (RNA).

The collectivity is composed by 27 members having the Board of the General Assembly chaired by Rui Carreira with the inclusion of Luís de Almeida (vice-president), José Filho (secretary), Gloria Garcia and Domingos Bengo (members).

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.