Angola: José Luís Prata to Lead Asa Club Until 2024

Luanda — José Luís Prata, former vice-president for the National football Teams was confirmed as the only candidate running for the presidency of the Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) football club for the Olympic cycle 2020/2024.

The fact was revealed Saturday after the opening of list at the club headquarters in Luanda whose election is scheduled for 20 June.

Therefore, on 13 June, Adriano Diogo Domingos who is the outgoing president is to deliver the folders to his successor.

The electoral commission is chaired by the journalist Cândido Fortunato from the National Radio of Angola (RNA).

The collectivity is composed by 27 members having the Board of the General Assembly chaired by Rui Carreira with the inclusion of Luís de Almeida (vice-president), José Filho (secretary), Gloria Garcia and Domingos Bengo (members).