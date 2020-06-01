Mauritius: Resumption of Oral and Practical Driving Tests On 04 June 2020

press release

The Mauritius Police Force announced that oral and practical driving tests for all types of vehicles, which were scheduled to be conducted, both during and after the Covid-19 Sanitary Curfew period, will be rescheduled, in phases, as from Thursday 04 June 2020. Priority will be given to candidates in the same sequence of appointments dates already given previously.

Moreover, online applications made for driving/learners' licences, for all types of motor vehicles, during the months of February and March 2020, will also be processed, in phases, at the Licensing Office, Line Barracks as from Thursday 04 June 2020.

In the first phase, oral and practical driving tests initially scheduled from 19 March to 18 April 2020 will automatically be postponed so as to prevent gatherings and maintain social distancing. Appointments initially scheduled on a given day will be rescheduled, as far as practicable, on two consecutive days. The tests of candidates whose names begin with letters A to K will be postponed on the first day and those with letters L to Z will undergo their tests on the second day.

Candidates have to call for their test at the same Driving Test Centre, and at the same time mentioned in their driving test receipts, on the day of their rescheduled appointment. In addition, candidates calling for oral test must bring along their learner's licence, National Identity Card and driving test receipt. Those calling for practical driving test must also bring along the aforementioned documents and arrange for their vehicles to be in good running condition and covered by an insurance especially for that purpose.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is to be noted that, for the second phase, a fresh communique will be released by the end of July 2020 as regards the rescheduling of tests, both oral and practical, for candidates who had previously been given an appointment as from 20 April 2020 and onwards, depending on the prevailing sanitary situation.

Application for driving/learners' licences

In the first phase, applicants who had an appointment between 19 March and 18 April 2020 will have to call at the Licensing Office for the processing of their applications on two rescheduled dates. Those persons whose names begin with letters A to K will have to call on the first day and those with letters L to Z will have to call on the second day.

Applicants are to call in person, for the processing of their applications, at the Online Application Centre, Traffic Branch, Line Barracks, Port-Louis, at the same time mentioned in the email already sent to them. They will have to bring along the documents listed in the reply letter, sent by email to them previously.

As for the second phase, another communique will be released by the end of July 2020 as regards the rescheduling of appointments of those who had previously been given an appointment as from 20 April 2020 and onwards.

Detailed information on the exact dates of the postponed driving tests and the applications for driving/learners' licenses is available on the Mauritius Police Force Facebook page and on the website, http://police.govmu.org.