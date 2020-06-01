Angola: COVID-19 - Official Advises Smokers to Reflect

Luanda — Tobacco users, in this period of the covid-19 pandemic, which Angola and the world face, "are the risk factors for contamination, as they are more willing to fatalities", recalled, last Sunday, the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

Speaking to press on the occasion of the World Tobacco Day which was marked last Sunday (31 May), Franco Mufinda emphasized that covid-19 is a systemic disease with pulmonary coverage and that smoking in patients diagnosed with this disease, precipitates the user's death.

"The use of tobacco in this time of covid-19, turns out to be a risk factor, as the covid-19 is a systemic disease, that is why it covers the lungs, and precipitates the individual's fatality", said the official.

According to the Secretary of State, in latest times, has grown the number of chronic non transmissible diseases, especially diseases resulting from the abuse of tobacco, such as lung cancer of the prostate and other inferences.

Franco Mufinda reminded on the occasion (on the sidelines of the reception of an additional of 33 tons of biosafety material, at 4 de Fevereiro Airport) that World Tobacco Day has been celebrated since 1987, and that it takes place under the motto "Protect Young People Against Industry manipulations".

"The ministry of health discourages the use of tobacco, appealing the society to work by supporting the sanitary authorities with the objective of reducing as much or eliminate tobacco use in Angola", stated Franco Mufinda.