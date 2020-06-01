Kenya: Health DG Amoth Among 68 Kenyans Conferred Presidential Order of Service Award

Nairobi — Acting Health Director General Patrick Amoth is among sixty-eight Kenyans who have been conferred the newly established Presidential Order of Service Award, otherwise named the Uzalendo Award, for their contribution in efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

"Dr Amoth leads the national health team in the COVID19 response and his face and name have become synonymous with Government health efforts against the pandemic. Dr. Amoth has worked and continues to work daily and around the clock in the fight against COVID-19. His efforts have won him global admiration and he was recently elected to the World Health Organisation as the Executive Board Vice Chairman," Dr Amoth's citation read.

Speaking during the celebrations of the 57th Madaraka Day celebrations at the State House Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta said the Award is aimed at recognizing Kenyans who have exhibited exemplary service, sacrifice, patriotism, heroism and high sense of civic duty in helping steer the country through the pandemic.

"On behalf of an internally grateful Nation, I have issued an Executive Order establishing a new national award and state commendation, the Presidential Order of Service, Mzalendo Award to recognize these Kenyans," Kenyatta said.

He recognized Kenyans initiatives such as the COVID-19 Fund and the provision of relied food, water and sanitary items to vulnerable Kenyans.

"We also recognize and commend all those who have generously and tirelessly supported the Coronavirus Response Emergency Fund from a Sh500 contribution made by an 11-year-old Zawadi Mutua to Sh300 from Dr James Mwangi and his family. We applaud other Kenyans who have donated other support items to the fund," Kenyatta expressed.

Among notable figures conferred the new award include Dr James Mwangi of Equity Bank, Jane Karuku who is the Chairperson of the COVID-19 Fund, Elgon Kenya's Bimal Kantaria and Wachira Waruru of Royal Media Services.

National Orders, declarations and medals of Kenya are awarded by the President of Kenya, in recognition of outstanding or distinguished services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities.

The President makes the awards upon the advice of the National Honours and Awards Committee in the Office of the President.

The Chief of the Order of Golden Heart (C.G.H) is the highest honour in country and is currently held by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It is mostly awarded to Head of States.

Other State honours are Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH), Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart of Kenya (M.G.H.) and the The Order of the Burning Spear awarded in three categories namely; Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (C.B.S.), Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (E.B.S.) and Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (M.B.S.).