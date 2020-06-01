South Africa: Ramaphosa Calls 11 Lockdown Deaths and 230,000 Arrests an Act of 'Over-Enthusiasm' - Really!

analysis

There is a breathtaking level of police violence in South Africa, and only Kenya and Nigeria have seen more people killed.

By all the accounts I can find, South Africa has arrested more people than any other country during the lockdown. Over 230,000 people have been arrested for violating the draconian measures put in place to keep people safe while 11 South Africans (all black men, like George Floyd, the American killed by police) have died in police action during the lockdown. About 177 countries have put in place measures to curtail movement as a way of reducing the spread of Covid-19.

Yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa in a briefing to editors on Sunday 31 May explained this as: "They (the police) let their enthusiasm get the better of them."

Ramaphosa did not mention the death of Collins Khosa after his violent detention by the SANDF and which has been castigated by the courts, or the deaths of 11 other South Africans in police action and confirmed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) to Parliament in May.

On Monday, the Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce said it was probing the death of Elma Robyn Montsumi in...