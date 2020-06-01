Namibia: Ees Adds Plakkies to His Shoe Collection

1 June 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Kwaito musician EES has released his new product, NAM FLAVA 'Plakkies' which will come in Namibian colours and style.

He dubs them the freshest pair of sandals you have seen in a long time, pushing the 30th Namibian Independence celebration this year up a notch.

EES said people should be quick to get themselves a pair as they are predicting that these Nam Flava plakkies will be selling like hotcakes.

"If you do get yourself a pair, post a picture on social media with the hashtag #NamFlavaFootwear to show your support for local products," he added.

EES highlighted that it is times like these that it is important to support ourselves and especially the artist that have some challenging times with no possibility of performing live.

"Just like my previous shoe collection the artist also is donating N$10 of each pair sold to the Namibian Lion Trust, which I visited last year with a bunch of German Influencers and video team," he explained.

The EES plakkies are available at Maerua SuperSpar, Hochland Spar, The Grove SuperSpar and Westlane Spar, who currently have the exclusive selling rights for the first few weeks. While international buyers can buy the shoes in the EES online store, with shipping done worldwide.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.