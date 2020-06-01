South Africa: Level 3 Hunting Regulations Are a Bit of a Crapshoot

analysis

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane said on Saturday, 30 May that hunting and game drives could resume under Level 3, a potential lifeline for some game farms that are struggling in the face of collapsed revenue sources. But hunting falls under Environmental Affairs and Minister Barbara Creecy will shortly spell out the details.

As Business Maverick reported on 11 May 2020, South Africa's game farming industry is in serious trouble because its three key sources of income - hunting, game driving and sales - suddenly evaporated with the lockdown measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Kubayi Ngubane said on Saturday that hunting would be allowed, but that has created some confusion, not least because hunting has not been regulated by the tourism ministry since it was split from environmental affairs.

Adri Kitshoff-Botha, the CEO of Wildlife Ranching South Africa (WRSA), told Business Maverick that WRSA was advising its members to hold off on inviting hunters back to their properties until clarification was made by the Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA).

In response to queries from Business Maverick, the department said: "The minister is processing directions which will provide further guidance on hunting and fishing."

Business Maverick understands that hunting...