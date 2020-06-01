South Africa: COVID-19 Is an Epoch-Making Event, but Will It Drive Us Towards the Precipice of History?

opinion

Pandemics (and epidemics) are among the four epoch-making events in history - the other three being wars, revolutions and economic crashes like the 1929 Depression. Thus, the question on everyone's lips is whether Covid-19 itself will be epoch-making?

For years to come, historians will debate not only the impact of Covid-19, but also its cause - whether it was caused by negligence on the part of decision-makers who had assumed, across the board, that humanity had triumphed over disease because of our advances in science. A disease doesn't become pandemic on its own. This happens when humans, who are themselves vectors of the disease, fail to cope with it.

Human triumphalism over disease was not unfounded. Thanks to our microscopes, disease is no longer invisible to us; nor is it invincible in the face of our vaccine technology and effective medical treatment. In her article "How pandemics shape social evolution", published in the October 2019 issue of the journal Nature, Laura Spinney refers to "a pervasive, dangerously complacent attitude in the late 1960s", whereby "international public-health authorities were predicting that pathogenic organisms, including the parasite that causes malaria, would be eliminated by the end of the twentieth century".

Christian...