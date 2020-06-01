South Africa: COVID-19 Is an Epoch-Making Event, but Will It Drive Us Towards the Precipice of History?

31 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Eddy Maloka

Pandemics (and epidemics) are among the four epoch-making events in history - the other three being wars, revolutions and economic crashes like the 1929 Depression. Thus, the question on everyone's lips is whether Covid-19 itself will be epoch-making?

For years to come, historians will debate not only the impact of Covid-19, but also its cause - whether it was caused by negligence on the part of decision-makers who had assumed, across the board, that humanity had triumphed over disease because of our advances in science. A disease doesn't become pandemic on its own. This happens when humans, who are themselves vectors of the disease, fail to cope with it.

Human triumphalism over disease was not unfounded. Thanks to our microscopes, disease is no longer invisible to us; nor is it invincible in the face of our vaccine technology and effective medical treatment. In her article "How pandemics shape social evolution", published in the October 2019 issue of the journal Nature, Laura Spinney refers to "a pervasive, dangerously complacent attitude in the late 1960s", whereby "international public-health authorities were predicting that pathogenic organisms, including the parasite that causes malaria, would be eliminated by the end of the twentieth century".

Christian...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.