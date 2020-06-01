South Africa: Govt Ups the Ante On COVID-19 Safety Measures in the Workplace

31 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

About 8-million workers are expected to return to work from 1 June 2020 as SA will move to lockdown Level 3. These workers will be returning to work for the first time since the lockdown started on 27 March. The government wants employers to put in place strict health and safety measures to protect workers.

As SA prepares to substantially ease lockdown rules from the start of June 2020, the government has intensified Covid-19 health and safety measures that employers should implement in the workplace to protect returning workers.

About eight million workers are expected to return to work for the first time in two months as SA will move to a less strict lockdown Level 3 from 1 June 2020.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said workers can refuse to go back to work if employers have not implemented sufficient measures in the workplace to prevent the spread of Covid-19. And workers that have been exposed to someone who tested positive for Covid-19 should be quarantined for 14 days, which should be treated as paid sick leave, he said.

Nxesi was speaking on Friday, 29 May at a Level 3 media briefing, which comprised three economic clusters of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

