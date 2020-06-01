Namibia: Usakos Pensioner Dies After Assault

1 June 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

A pensioner from Usakos, who was attacked by a robbery suspect in February this year, succumbed to injuries he sustained in Windhoek last Friday.

Kurt Brockerhoff (61) was assaulted and robbed at his farm near Usakos between 3 and 4 February.

The suspect, Paulo Bortolomeu (23), allegedly also stole Brockerhoff's double-cab bakkie, which was later recovered.

Bortolomeu, an Angolan national, was arrested the day after the incident and appeared in the Usakos Magistrate's Court facing a charge of attempted murder and another of robbery.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu says he now faces a charge of murder.

Bortolomeu worked at the farm Santamab Noord and allegedly hit Brockerhoff in the head with an unknown object causing severe injuries.

It is alleged that after the attack, Bortolomeu loaded all his belongings onto the victim's vehicle and drove to Karibib where traffic officers arrested him for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to Iikuyu, it was only after the traffic officers contacted Brockerhoff's wife to inform her they had found a person driving his vehicle that the police learnt Bortolomeu may have been involved in an attack at their farm.

Brockerhoff's wife could not reach him on his cellphone.

She rushed to their farm and found her husband lying in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the Katutura State Hospital, where he died nearly four months after the attack.

More From: Namibian

