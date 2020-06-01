Namibia: King Nehale, and Many Other Gondwana Lodges Open As Lockdown Measures Ease

1 June 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Nearly all the lodges of the Gondwana group will reopen their doors as the restrictive measures against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic are eased.

The newest lodge in the Collection, Etosha King Nehale, located on the Andoni plains just one kilometre from Etosha's northern-most King Nehale gate is set to open on 10 June, The lodge is provides a springboard into the Kunene, Kavango and Zambezi regions, giving tourists exposure to the rich and colourful culture of the Aawambo people and help to bring tourism to the north-central regions of the country.

The company said they will continue to comply with exceptional hygiene standards to ensure that all guests and employee interactions and facilities adhere to these and any newly recommended efforts to avoid the spread of any viruses.

"To comply with hygiene standards and social distancing rules, the meal plans at the lodges were adapted. During Stage 3 we will offer a comprehensive à la carte breakfast and lunch menu and three-course plated dinners will be served. The plated dinner costs N$ 220.00 per adult (N$ 110.00 per child aged between 6 and 13 years); Gondwana Card discounts do not apply to the dinner rate. Day visitors are not permitted," Gondwana group noted.

All Camping2Go and self-catering facilities, as well as campsites, remain open during Stage 3 under the State of Emergency, which will start on 2 June, except Chobe River Campsite due to a recent flooding.

