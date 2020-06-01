Namibia: Pressure to Wrap Up Fishrot Probe

THE state is under pressure to complete the investigation into the corruption, fraud and money laundering charges that have landed former ministers Bernhard Esau and Sacky Shanghala and five co-accused under pretrial detention.

Defence lawyers representing the ex-ministers and their co-accused objected to a further postponement of the first of the two cases in which they are charged when they made their latest appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Friday.

With deputy prosecutor general Ed Marondedze, representing the state, arguing that the investigation of the case is a complex and international exercise and has been hampered by the global border closures and travel bans due to the Covid-19 pandemic, magistrate Ingrid Unengu reserved her ruling on the prosecution's application to have the so-called Fishrot corruption case postponed to 28 August for further investigations to be carried out. The magistrate said she would deliver her ruling on Wednesday this week.

The second case in which Esau, Shanghala and four fellow accused are charged - involving alleged corruption, fraud and money laundering linked to the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor) - was postponed to 4 September.

By agreement between the state and the defence, magistrate Unengu ordered that it would be a final postponement for further investigations to be carried out in that case.

Defence lawyer Gilroy Kasper also placed it on record that the defence and prosecution agreed that the state would try to have the prosecutor general's decision, on the further course the matter would be taking, ready by 4 September.

Esau, Shanghala and former Investec Asset Management Namibia managing director James Hatuikulipi, a former senior Investec Namibia employee, Ricardo Gustavo, Esau's son-in-law Tamson Hatuikulipi and an associate of Shanghala and James Hatuikulipi, Pius Mwatelulo, are charged with having been involved in a scheme in which Icelandic companies allegedly paid them at least N$103 million to get access to Namibian fishing quotas during the period from 2014 to 2019.

They are facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and tax evasion in connection with the Fishrot case - dubbed after a term first used by the website WikiLeaks when it published a hoard of documents revealing alleged large-scale corruption in Namibia's fishing industry in November last year.

In the second case, in which they were charged in February, the state is alleging that Esau, Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi, Tamson Hatuikulipi, Mwatelulo and suspended Fishcor chief executive officer Mike Nghipunya were involved in fraud, corruption and money laundering in which some N$75 million supposed to be paid to Fishcor was diverted to themselves or corporate entities of their choice between August 2014 and December 2019.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Objecting to the postponement requested by the state on Friday, defence lawyer Tinashe Chibwana, representing Esau, Shanghala, James Hatuikulipi and Mwatelulo, argued that "a rushed arrest" took place in November last year, only for the prosecution to thereafter ask for time to continue to investigate the matter.

Chibwana claimed the investigations are not moving forward and the state's tactic was to keep the accused detained without trial. He suggested a further postponement should be refused, and that the state can later summon the accused to appear in court once its investigation has been completed.

Marondedze said he was shocked to hear the defence suggesting the case should be struck from the court roll - which would be the result of the refusal of a postponement - and said the practice is that the prosecution is first placed on terms to conclude its investigation before a court takes such a step.