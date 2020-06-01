South Africa: Forget Race - It Is Time to Unite As a Nation and Work Together to Build Our Country

opinion

Let us stop the silo mentality. Regardless of the colour of our skin, our racial or ethnic differences, and our cultural background, let's work together.

Fellow Africans, women and men, the glorious youth of our country, boys and girls, young women and young men of all races, and old women and men of our beloved country:

This is the time for all South Africans, black people in particular, to stand up proudly and say - we can do it. Let us take our destiny into our own hands, let us move away from the culture of looking for scapegoats for African failures, let us stop making excuses for the failures of our African leadership and the malfeasance of the ruling African elite in African states.

Let us stand up with resolute determination and say to ourselves and to our nation, we can do it, we can create wealth for ourselves, we can leave a legacy for our children and grandchildren, and build icons and legends in our country. Let us, together with the poor, lift ourselves from the dusty streets, from the slum-dumps to better living conditions. Let's stop waiting for others to do it for us, let's stand...