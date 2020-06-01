South Africa: We Will Be Closely Monitoring the Return to School

1 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cyril Ramaphosa

After 65 days of a nationwide lockdown, the country is today starting a new phase in its fight against the coronavirus. Many economic and social activities are restarting, including a phased resumption of schooling.

Today is the International Day for Protection of Children, which is commemorated around the world to draw attention to children's rights and welfare. Fittingly, it is also the UN Global Day of Parents, honouring the commitment of parents and caregivers to the well-being of children.

On this day I want to thank the millions of parents, grandparents and caregivers around South Africa who continue to play an important role in the formative years in the lives of our youngest citizens. The encouragement, support and protection children receive from their parents and caregivers is essential for their future happiness and success.

We have said that we are taking a gradual approach, guided by the advice of our scientists and led by the realities on the ground and consultations with stakeholders.

In the last...

