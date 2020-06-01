Malawi: Chanthunya to Enter Defence Over Girlfriend Murder, Case Adjourned to 8 June

High Court in Zomba has adjourned a case in which murder suspect Misonzi Chanthunya was expected to enter into defence on three charges related to the death of his alleged Zimbabwean girlfriend Linda Gasa in 2010.

Misozi Charles Chanthunya, accused of murdering a pregnant Zimbabwean girlfriend

The court found Chanthunya with a case to answer on charge of murder and a allowed the State to amend the charge sheet to add two more counts of perjury and hindering the burial of a dead body to the cases the suspect is answering.

Presiding judge Ruth Chinangwa agreed with the defence who asked for the adjournment in order to have time preparing for the defence in the amended charge sheet.

Chief State Advocate Steve Kayuni asked the court to proceed with the case, arguing that the acussed had enough time to prepare on answering the new counts.

"There were two things, one is that they want time to prepare for the defence and that the ammended charge sheet should also be looked as well. So the matter has been adjourned to 8 June 2020," said Kayuni.

Chanthunya looked very composed and in some moments he could be seen disturbed.

Throughout the sitting, Chanthunya kept eye contact with the lawyers bench and the Judge to follow the proceedings.

Linda Gasa died in 2010

At some moments he was seen discussing with his lawyer.

On the accusation that he murdered his Zimbawean girlfriend, Gasa, the suspect pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecution team submissions submitted on February 20 this year, evidence, so far, proves the essential element of the offence of murder.

The prosecution wants Chanthunya to enter defence on the death of Gasa who was exhumed in his cottage house.

The State paraded 11 witnesses that included Jessie Kachale--Gasa's sister in marriage--who claimed to have been told by the deceased that she was pregnant and that the suspect wanted her to terminate the pregnancy, being the motive for the murder.

But submissions submitted on February 17 this year by Chanthunya's lawyer Micheal Goba Chipeta, there was no direct evidence proving the offence of murder against the accused and that there was no circumstantial evidence proving the offence of murder against the accused.

Chanthunya was arrested in South Africa by Interpol on January 12 2012 and was brought back into the country on March 27 2018.

