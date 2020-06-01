South Africa: COVID-19 Cases Climb to 34 357

1 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

A total of 22 new COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded, this as the total number of cases climb to 34 357 on Monday.

All 22 of the new deaths are from the Western Cape, bringing the total to 525 deaths in the province and increasing the national figure to 705.

"We wish to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of the departed, and thank the health care workers who treated these patients. The total national recoveries are 16 808," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases is: Western Cape 22 567, Gauteng 4 231, Eastern Cape 4 111, KwaZulu-Natal 2 565, Free State 285, Limpopo 192, North West 187, Mpumalanga 131, Northern Cape 82 and 6 unallocated cases.

To date, a total of 742 742 tests have been processed, 17 617 of which were conducted since Sunday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Insurgents Create 'No-Man's-Land' in Northern Mozambique
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.