Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Reports Fresh Resurgence of Ebola in Northwest

Lindsay Mackenzie/WHO
A World Health Organization Ebola vaccination team works in Butembo in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in January 2019.
1 June 2020
Radio France Internationale
By RFI

Five new cases of Ebola have been declared in the north-western region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Health Minister Eteni Longondo, who said four of the five cases had already died.

"The National Institute of Biomedical Research (INRB) has confirmed to me that samples from Mbandaka tested positive for Ebola," Longondo announced at a press conference on Monday.

A sixth case has been added since Monday morning.

"We will send them the vaccine and medicine very quickly," he added, saying that he was going to visit Mbandaka, the capital of Equateur Province, at the end of the week.

Ebola, a deadly hemorrhagic fever, had already hit the region in May 2018, when 33 people died and 21 recovered in the span of three months.

Scientists believe that the swift use of a new vaccine helped to end the outbreak quickly.

The World Health Organzation's head Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus reaffirmed on social media that there is already a WHO team in place to support the government health team already there.

.@WHO already has staff in Mbandaka, #DRC supporting the new #Ebola outbreak response. This outbreak is a reminder that #COVID19 is not the only health threat people face. WHO is continuing to monitor & respond to many health emergencies. - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 1, 2020

"This is a province that has already experienced the disease. They know how to respond. They started the response at the local level yesterday," Longondo said.

Mbandaka is a bustling transport centre on the Congo River with a population of more than one million.

In the east of the country, the epidemic has killed some 2,280 people since August 2018, mainly in North Kivu province, and later hit Ituri.

Complicating health matters further, the eastern regions have been dealing with violence for more than 20 years as armed groups operate in the area.

Officials had initially hoped to declare Ebola over in the east by April, but a new case was declared. In order to declare an area Ebola-free, there must be no new cases for 42 days.

This is the 11th Ebola outbreak in the DRC since 1976.

It comes at a time when DRC is also battling the Covid-19 pandemic, with 3,195 people ill with the virus and 72 deaths reported in official figures out Monday.

A measles epidemic is also ravaging the eastern part of the country, where some 310,000 suspected cases have been reported.

"I ask the population to be calm and to continue to respect hygiene measures. Regularly wash your hands with soap. Don't greet with your hands. Don't touch ill or dead people who had a fever or bleeding," added Health Minister Longondo.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

More on This
DR Congo Reports Fresh Outbreak of Ebola
WHO Sounds Alarm Over New Ebola Case in DR Congo
Is DR Congo's Worst Ever Ebola Outbreak Finally Over?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.