Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings

George Ogala/Premium Times
The national mosque in Nigeria (file photo)
1 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate relaxation of the restriction placed on worship centres as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 virus.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

The relaxation which will span for a period of four weeks will be effective from June 2 to June 29.

He said this decision will be reviewed on the four weeks completion.

"The PTF submitted its recommendations and the PRESIDENT has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd - 29th June, 2020, subject to review-:

"Relaxation of restriction on places of Worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and Protocols agreed by State Governments," he said.

The federal government had placed a ban on religious gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19 which is currently ravaging the world.

Despite this ban, some states governors already directed churches and mosques in their respective states to continue conducting services in religious centres.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Don't Miss
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed
Trump Adviser Accuses Zimbabwe of Trying To Exploit U.S. Riots
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
African Leaders Rally Behind AfDB Head Akin Adesina

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.