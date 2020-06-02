Nigeria: #JusticeForUwa - Genevieve, Falz, Don Jazzy, Others Demand Justice for Victim

Several Nigerian celebrities have condemned the gruesome murder of Vera Omozuwa, an undergraduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo State.

These include Genevieve Nnaji, Don Jazzy and Falz.

The victim, a 100-level microbiology student of UNIBEN, was beaten inside a hall in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City on May 13, where she reportedly went to study.

She died on May 31, 18 days after, at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

She was 23 years old.

Her death has triggered a wave of outrage and protests on social media platforms in the past days.

Nigerians across all social media have expressed their disgust over mindless killings and sexual attacks on young women.

The hashtag #JusticeForUwa trended on Sunday on Twitter because of the large number of Nigerians that took to the microblogging site to express their anger, as well as demand action from the Nigerian authorities.

A number of Nigerian celebrities like Genevieve Nnaji, Toyin Abraham, Funke Akindele-Bello, DJinee, Nse Ikpe Etim, Rita Dominic, Don Jazzy, Falz among others have also joined in on the campaign to ask that justice served.

On her Twitter page, Nnaji called out men for always abusing their power and putting women in constant fear.

She said, "They either abuse their power or have the power to abuse. In or out of uniform, we live in constant fear of men. Tina Ezekwe. Vera Omozuwa. Rest In Peace my darlings. We will get justice."

In his comment, singer Djinee lamented how the female gender remains an endangered gender and how the crime of rape cannot be isolated from culture.

"Today it is Uwa. Yesterday it was someone else. 2moro it might be som1 we know. A friend who was gang-raped in the past is living with HIV today. There is no way Uwa's sad incident won't bring up the fact that our women are an endangered gender. You can't isolate crime from culture," he said.

On his part, rapper Falz said it is not enough to lament these cases on social media. He said Nigerians must ensure that justice is served.

"It's so exhausting to see injustice continue to thrive time after time. Every time we say NOT AGAIN, and then there is a new story. Enough is enough. It's too disheartening. Justice must be served for the innocent souls we keep on losing. #JusticeForTina #JusticeForUwa.

"It is important that we are fearless and we are ready to challenge the government through peaceful protests. It's not enough to sit in our houses and post on socials. Justice must be served #JusticeForUwa #JusticeForTina."

Actress Nse Ikpe Etim said it was heartbreaking that Uwa's hope of becoming a nurse was dashed by rapists and murderers.

"She had just been admitted to the University of Benin to study microbiology. She was 22. Uwa's dream of becoming a nurse has now been dashed by rapists and murders. All she wanted to do was read. When will girls feel safe again? #JusticeForUwa."

Music producer Don Jazzy also lent his voice to the campaign. He said parents should teach their children how to respect the will of orders.

"It's so heartbreaking to see how far some people would go to dehumanize others for their own sexual urge and satisfaction. As children grow, parents need to give them proper orientations on respecting people's will and not forcing them against it."

Contrary to the opinion expressed by Nigerians that Ms Omozuwa was raped by her attackers, the police in Edo, said such a conclusion could only be drawn after a medical report is received from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and the first hospital she was taken to.

The police spokesperson in Edo State, Chidi Nwabuzor, told PREMIUM TIMES, Sunday evening, that "they are searching for people who probably witnessed the attack on the student".

The police in the state have, therefore, requested people to give to the police useful information that would lead to the arrest of those behind the crime.

