Rwanda: Former Education Minister Charles Murigande Retires

Dr Charles Murigande who has been in the Education sector for the last 12 years has quit after reaching his retirement age.

Murigande' retirement request was approved by the University of Rwanda where he has been serving as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rwanda (UR) in charge of institutional advancement, for the last four years.

It is not yet known who will succeed him.

Contacted for a comment, Murigande confirmed the development and also said that he was almost through with his handover report.

The news of Murigande's retirement took social media by storm, where different organisations, teachers, colleagues and students wished him well in his future endeavors.

"As you leave us for retirement, thank you for being with us, you've been a good manager, a parent to the institution, a great role model, an advisor......! Thank you for serving our country!," the University of Rwanda student Union of Nyagatare tweeted on June 1.

Besides serving in the education sector however, Murigande has most recently served as the country's ambassador to Japan. He also served in different cabinet portfolios like Education, transport and communication and foreign affairs.

He has also previously served as the rector of the former National University of Rwanda, which later merged with six other public varsities to form the current University of Rwanda.