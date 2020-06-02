Malawi Receives K7.5 Billion Grant From Global Partnership for Education

Malawi has received the sum of K7.5 billion from Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to support the COVID-19 education response for the next two years.

UNICEF Malawi Representative, Rudolf Schwenk: This grant is timely

In a statement that was released on Sunday by the Ministry of Education Science and Technology, the grant would assist seven million school age children whose education was disrupted due to COVID 19 after the closure of schools in March 2020.

"The grant aims to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on education by minimizing the loss of learning and supporting the recovery of the education system," the statement reads

It said the grant would ensure that all children, especially the poorest and most vulnerable, continue to receive quality education in a safe home environment and are assisted to continue their learning in safe school environment after the reopening of schools.

Minister of Education Science and Technology, Dr William Susuwele Banda said this was a great opportunity for the children as such government appreciates the support as it would help keep children learning from home during the pandemic.

"With this funding, we will support schools and teachers to help learners particularly those who may need remedial support when schools reopen," he said.

The Ministry of Education with support from United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) will oversee the overall coordination and implementation of the project, including ensuring timely reporting on progress of activities to the GPE Secretariat.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

UNICEF Malawi Representative, Rudolf Schwenk said the impact of the pandemic on children was immediate and if unaddressed, may have implications throughout their lives.

He said an entire generation of students could suffer damage to their learning potential and said redoubling commitments to education and investments in it has never been more urgent.

"This grant is timely and will contribute to ensuring a whole generation of children and young people are not left behind in Malawi," Schwenk added.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares